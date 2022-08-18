Analysts Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) PT at $46.00

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 498.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 157.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 369.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

REPL stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

