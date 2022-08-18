Andrew Beach Acquires 40 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach acquired 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($179.80).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Andrew Beach bought 5,046 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,982.16 ($24,144.71).

On Tuesday, July 12th, Andrew Beach acquired 41 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($180.33).

On Monday, June 13th, Andrew Beach purchased 42 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($182.70).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Andrew Beach bought 42 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £151.62 ($183.20).

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 376 ($4.54) on Thursday. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The company has a market cap of £502.99 million and a P/E ratio of 940.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 365.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 387.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

