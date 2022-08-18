AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of AU opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
