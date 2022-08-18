ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.