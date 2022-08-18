Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.44

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.44 and last traded at $56.44, with a volume of 91 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Artesian Resources news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,609.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Stories

