Ascent Group LLC Acquires 165 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after buying an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after buying an additional 777,000 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $94,152,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,862,000 after buying an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 746,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after buying an additional 144,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $155.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.