Ascent Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,482 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,056 shares of company stock worth $85,425,244. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

