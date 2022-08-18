Ascent Group LLC Buys 1,247 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

TRV stock opened at $173.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

