Ascent Group LLC Buys 146 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,645. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 183.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

