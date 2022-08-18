Ascent Group LLC Buys 180 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,451,000 after buying an additional 244,504 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65.

