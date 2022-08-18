Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $588,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 473,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 221,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

