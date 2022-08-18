Ascent Group LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

