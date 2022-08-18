Ascent Group LLC Has $449,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 357,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 210,123 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,759,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,602,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after acquiring an additional 334,100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

