Ascent Group LLC Has $485,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

