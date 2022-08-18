Ascent Group LLC Has $543,000 Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $42,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Abiomed by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,296,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Abiomed by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,499,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed Trading Down 3.2 %

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $281.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.92. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

