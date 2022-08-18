Ascent Group LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17.

