Ascent Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 465.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,109,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $215.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.74.

