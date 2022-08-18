Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,768,000 after acquiring an additional 238,114 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.