Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $143.65 and a twelve month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

