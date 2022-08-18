Ascent Group LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $242.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

