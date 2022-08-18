Ascent Group LLC Purchases 1,865 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $95,779,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,179,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

