Ascent Group LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $164.81 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $138.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

