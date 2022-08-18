Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average of $155.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.