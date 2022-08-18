Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.32.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LOW opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

