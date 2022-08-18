Ascent Group LLC Sells 10,901 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.56.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,083 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,185. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $190.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $140.41 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average is $165.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

