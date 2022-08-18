Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,146,000 after purchasing an additional 714,029 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,552,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,471,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,501,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,795,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after buying an additional 299,218 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

