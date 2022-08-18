Ascent Group LLC Sells 195 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 607.7% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,442 shares during the last quarter. Dockyard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $328.49 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

