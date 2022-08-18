Ascent Group LLC Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $239.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

