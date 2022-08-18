Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Asiamet Resources Price Performance

Shares of KMGLF stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Asiamet Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

