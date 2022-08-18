ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.45

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 29 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATNI shares. TheStreet raised ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

ATN International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -34.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

