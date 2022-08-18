B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,111 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYRX. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $37,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 29.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 374,045 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,411,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cryoport by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,071,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after purchasing an additional 185,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cryoport by 35.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 456,166 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 119,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 14.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.