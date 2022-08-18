B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Catalent were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Trading Down 0.8 %

About Catalent

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $108.40 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53.

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.