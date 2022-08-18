B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.