B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $188.69 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

