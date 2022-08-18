Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.56.

Get Babylon alerts:

Babylon Stock Performance

Babylon stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Babylon has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon

Babylon Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $34,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth $2,903,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000.

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.