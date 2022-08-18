Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.56.

Babylon Stock Performance

Babylon stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Babylon has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $34,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth $2,903,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000.

Babylon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.