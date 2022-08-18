Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BBLN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of Babylon stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Babylon has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBLN. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,980,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

