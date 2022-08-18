Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,115 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 250,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

