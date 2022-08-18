Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 562,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

