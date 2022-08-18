Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.99 Million in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,505,000 after purchasing an additional 543,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 390,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,198,000 after purchasing an additional 153,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

