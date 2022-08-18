Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

