Barclays Cuts Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $21.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CERT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. Certara has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,696,893 shares of company stock valued at $136,219,800. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

