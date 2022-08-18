Barclays Cuts Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $67.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.40.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business’s revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,464,881.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,464,881.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,510. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

