Barclays Trims Western Union (NYSE:WU) Target Price to $17.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WU. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.89.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Western Union by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

