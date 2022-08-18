Beat Kahli Buys 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,161,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli bought 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00.

VOXX stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $236.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

