BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,417 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $2,829,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BeiGene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BeiGene by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

BeiGene stock opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $81,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,124,135. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

