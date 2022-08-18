Benchmark Trims WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Target Price to $23.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $22.94.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,050 shares of company stock worth $301,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

