Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Better World Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Better World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better World Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 934,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,667 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Better World Acquisition by 22.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Better World Acquisition by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better World Acquisition Company Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

