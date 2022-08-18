BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 8.8% After Analyst Downgrade

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $29.00. The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.71. 3,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 353,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLFS. Cowen cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,446.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,602 shares of company stock worth $330,022. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 543,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 192,173 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.99.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

