BIT Mining (BTCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.68 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.
BIT Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BTCM opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.47. BIT Mining has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.
Institutional Trading of BIT Mining
BIT Mining Company Profile
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIT Mining (BTCM)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.