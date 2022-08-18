BIT Mining (BTCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.68 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTCM opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.47. BIT Mining has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 2,768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 503,002 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,860 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Earnings History for BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

