Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $3.20. The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $3.10. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Blend Labs shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 33,657 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blend Labs by 664.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 67.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 8,369,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 3,369,982 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $752.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

